Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,084. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

