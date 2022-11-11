QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0079

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $41.73 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

