Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,862. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

