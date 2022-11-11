Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $56.45. 59,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,862. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.