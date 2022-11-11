Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading Down 8.5%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.86 and last traded at 0.89. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.97.
Rail Vision Trading Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.71.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported -0.19 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision
About Rail Vision
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rail Vision (RVSN)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.