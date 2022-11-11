Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading Down 8.5%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.86 and last traded at 0.89. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.97.

Rail Vision Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.71.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported -0.19 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

About Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

