Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $39.64 million and $1.46 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,342,619 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

