Raymond James Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $185.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.46. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $689,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

