Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $319,356.79 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

