Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 2%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 15,467,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,411,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.31.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

