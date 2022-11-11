REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,500 shares, an increase of 220.9% from the October 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.8 days.

REC Silicon ASA Price Performance

RNWEF stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Friday. 269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. REC Silicon ASA has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.