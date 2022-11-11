Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN):

11/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $220.00 to $110.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $75.00.

11/4/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

10/26/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $95.00 to $75.00.

10/11/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $355.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 70,516 shares of company stock worth $4,830,812 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

