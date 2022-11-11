Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $157.00.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $179.00 to $157.00.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00.

10/25/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $485.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $179.00.

10/18/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $365.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $406.00 to $346.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $381.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/30/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Generac Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.55.

Get Generac Holdings Inc alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.