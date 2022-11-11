Red Wave Investments LLC Buys 44,574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 441.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,494. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.