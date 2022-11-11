Red Wave Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

