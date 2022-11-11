Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 220 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.24. 90,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

