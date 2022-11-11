Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 215.3% in October

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RGBP remained flat at 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,350. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01.
About Regen BioPharma
