Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 215.3% in October

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGBP remained flat at 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,350. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01.

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

