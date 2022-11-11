Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Regional REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.74) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.07 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

