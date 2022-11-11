Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $145.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

