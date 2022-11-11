Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 215.8% in October

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,071. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

