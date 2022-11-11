Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanesbrands Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

