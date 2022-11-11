Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.72

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.72 and traded as high as C$28.42. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$28.36, with a volume of 13,754 shares changing hands.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.82.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

