Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CAT opened at $232.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

