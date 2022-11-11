Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Get Rexel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXEEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexel from €23.30 ($23.30) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rexel from €20.30 ($20.30) to €18.30 ($18.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.