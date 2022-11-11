RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$22.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

