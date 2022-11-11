Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research currently has C$67.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.90.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$70.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

