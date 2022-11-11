River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.58. 126,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

