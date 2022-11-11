River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

NYSE PSX traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,516. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

