River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,553,000 after purchasing an additional 634,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.14. 80,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,998. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

