River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

PNC stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,007. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

