RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.56

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.56 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 34.20 ($0.39). RM shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.43), with a volume of 54,014 shares changing hands.

RM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.90. The firm has a market cap of £30.61 million and a P/E ratio of 730.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

