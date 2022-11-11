Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,369,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DHR traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $270.97. The company had a trading volume of 206,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.69 and its 200-day moving average is $263.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.