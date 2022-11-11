Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 2,365 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 321,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 144,481 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.23. The stock had a trading volume of 280,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,001. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.34 and its 200-day moving average is $292.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.