Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 587 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.