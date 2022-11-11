Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,841 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

