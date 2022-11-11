Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252,605 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Photronics worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

PLAB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 23,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

