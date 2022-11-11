Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

