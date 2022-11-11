Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $143.99 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,350.94 or 0.08010386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00592412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.29 or 0.30857783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,321.5709912 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,542,396.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.