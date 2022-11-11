Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $10.71 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,381,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,925,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.