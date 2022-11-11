Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vector Group Price Performance
Shares of VGR opened at $10.71 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vector Group (VGR)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.