Roth Capital Trims Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price to $16.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 8.7 %

Clarus stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.