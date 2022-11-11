Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.57.

Metro Stock Performance

TSE MRU opened at C$73.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$60.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.88.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

