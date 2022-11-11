RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives $1,250.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,250.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EENEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

EENEF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. RS Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

