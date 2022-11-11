Safe Price Reaches $4.87 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Safe has a market cap of $101.43 million and $178,369.23 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00028756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00123576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00236822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00068290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.79741911 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $160,024.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

