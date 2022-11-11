Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 15th total of 146,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 474,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,897. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

