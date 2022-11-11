Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 220,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.