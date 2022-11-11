Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($52.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

