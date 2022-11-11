Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 21,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,569. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

