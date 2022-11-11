Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE SAND traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 3,069,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 62.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

