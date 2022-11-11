Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $67.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

