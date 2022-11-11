Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Sells $1,062,809.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.