Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Sells $1,062,809.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.