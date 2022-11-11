Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

